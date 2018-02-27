TMK Develops Adnd Tests A Unique Quick-Assembly Connection TMK UP Katran For Offshore Production

TMK, one of the world’s leading producers of tubular products for the oil and gas industry, has successfully completed testing the unique proprietary TMK UP KATRAN premium connection under the Gazprom Scientific and Research Institute of Natural Gases and Gas Technologies (Gazprom VNIIGAZ) program. The tests were conducted at the Krylov State Research Center.

TМК UP KATRAN is a unique, quick-assembly high-torque connection used for 20” to 36” (508 mm to 914 mm) casing assemblies. The connection has been developed entirely by TMK, and is the first 100% Russian product of its kind – previously this type of connections could only be purchased abroad. The KATRAN is the only connection that can be used in all Russian offshore projects at any depth and in the most challenging climatic conditions.

During the tests, the mechanical properties of all the connection’s structural components were confirmed and its connector welding procedures were qualified. Multiple assembly strength tests were performed under the connection’s own weight, and an extensive series of static tests were conducted on torsion, tension, compression, and static and cyclic bending. The connection demonstrated exceptional performance, providing 100% tightness at extreme combined loads.